...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas,
Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, and
Wayne.

* WHEN...through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may
occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Intervals of rainfall will persist across the region throughout
the day. Potential exists for rainfall to be heavy at times,
with some areas seeing repeated rounds of higher intensity rain.
Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Rainfall will
gradually taper off during the latter half of the afternoon.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Police identify men involved in deadly Gratiot County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office

 Jeltema, Ryan J.

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the Shepherd man who died in a motorcycle crash involving an alleged drunken driver early Sunday.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Jeremy Waldron of Shepherd was riding a motorcycle in the 10000 block of North Warner Road in Seville Township around 2:50 a.m. Sunday when an SUV hit him.

A LifeCare helicopter airlifted Waldron to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries later in the day.

Police arrested 28-year-old Michael Hulings of Elwell, who was driving the SUV, on drunken driving allegations. He was arraigned on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death. 

A Gratiot County judge set Hulings' bond at $30,000 during arraignment. He must wear a tether and submit to alcohol monitoring if he leaves the jail.

