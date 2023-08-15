Police identify men involved in deadly Gratiot County crash

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the Shepherd man who died in a motorcycle crash involving an alleged drunken driver early Sunday.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Jeremy Waldron of Shepherd was riding a motorcycle in the 10000 block of North Warner Road in Seville Township around 2:50 a.m. Sunday when an SUV hit him.

A LifeCare helicopter airlifted Waldron to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries later in the day.

Police arrested 28-year-old Michael Hulings of Elwell, who was driving the SUV, on drunken driving allegations. He was arraigned on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death.

A Gratiot County judge set Hulings' bond at $30,000 during arraignment. He must wear a tether and submit to alcohol monitoring if he leaves the jail.