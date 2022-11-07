Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have identified a person of interest who may have hit and killed a wheelchair-bound man in Flint Township over the weekend.
The Flint Township Police Department says the crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Pasadena Avenue near Thornton Avenue.
Police say a 51-year-old man from Flint was riding a wheelchair on Pasadena Avenue when a black Dodge Durango driving eastbound hit him. The driver allegedly stopped briefly and fled the scene without calling 911 or helping the victim.
Emergency medical crews attempted life-saving measures, but the 51-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
Flint Township and Mt. Morris Township police obtained information that led them to the Dodge Durango as the possible suspect vehicle. Michigan State Police narrowed down a possible address where the Durango was located.
Flint Township police obtained a search warrant for the residence, where they located a black Durango parked in the garage and other evidence that may link it to the deadly hit-and-run crash.
Police identified a person of interested who may have been driving the Durango when the crash happened. Investigators were examining evidence Monday morning, but no arrests or criminal charges had been announced.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.