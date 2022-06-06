Police identify pregnant woman, 2 men killed in Saginaw early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the two men and woman who were shot and killed at a Saginaw residence early Sunday.

Police say 24-year-old Mariano Escareno and 24-year-old Rafael Campos, both of Saginaw, died at the scene in the 300 block of South 11th Street around 2:30 p.m.

An ambulance rushed 24-year-old Laura Buendia of Bridgeport to an area hospital, where she died later Sunday morning. Investigators say she was pregnant.

Two other men remained hospitalized Monday for gunshot wounds sustained in the same incident.

Saginaw police did not say what led up to the shooting or release any suspect information by Monday morning.

Anyone with information that would help the investigation should to call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.