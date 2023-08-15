 Skip to main content
Police identify Saginaw man killed in weekend police shootout

  Updated
  • 0

Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Saginaw, which occurred while police responded to a domestic violence call.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have confirmed the identify of a Saginaw man who died last weekend in a shootout with Michigan State Police.

Police say 58-year-old Thomas Baskin died early Saturday morning following an armed standoff with police.

Police went to the home on Fairfax Street for a domestic assault complaint after a woman Baskin was in a relationship with called 911 to say she was assaulted.

The woman was outside of the home when officers from the Saginaw Police Department arrived. Baskin allegedly shot at police when they entered the home to speak with him.

Officers returned fire, but no one was hit.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team arrived and Baskin eventually came out on the porch, fired more gunshots at police and troopers shot and killed him.

Three members of the Michigan State Police were placed on administrative leave per departmental policy as the investigation into the incident continues.

