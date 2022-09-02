 Skip to main content
Police identify woman killed in Bay County and suspect killed by deputy

  • Updated
An incident at Bangor Downs Townhomes near Bay City led to a woman's death and then a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released names of the Bay County woman killed last weekend and her alleged killer, who was shot and killed by a responding sheriff deputy.

Michigan State Police confirm 27-year-old Bethany Taylor was killed in her residence at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township early Sunday morning.

When Bay County sheriff deputies responded to the shooting, they found Taylor dead in her residence.

Michigan State Police say 18-year-old Lamar Davis of Midland threatened the deputies with a gun at the scene. One of the deputies opened fire and shot Davis, who died from his injuries.

Police have not said whether Taylor and Davis were in a relationship or released any information about a possible motive for her shooting.

Taylor was the mother of two boys.

The Bay County sheriff deputy who shot Davis remains on paid administrative leave while the Michigan State Police investigation continues, which is standard protocol for police-involved shootings.

