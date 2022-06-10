Police in Saginaw say two fatal shootings not related, dispel rumors of random shooter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a tragic week in Saginaw with five shooting deaths in three separate incidents.

Two people were shot and killed Thursday. As police were looking for suspects, they were also trying to dispel rumors of a random shooter in the city.

There was a lot of gunfire Thursday afternoon as there were several shots fired calls into 911. There were no injuries when police went to most of those areas, but people in these neighborhoods were on edge for a few hours.

"It's not safe in the daytime. They are doing this in the daytime," said Elizabeth Rico.

She and her family still were shaken after what took place across the street Thursday afternoon. They were outside of their Bond Street home just a few blocks from Covenant HealthCare when gunshots were fired into a car.

The shots came from someone in another vehicle.

"We got down on the ground, and I grabbed our other son because there were still shots being fired, you could hear the sound, still being fired," Rico said.

A 27-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old woman was injured.

"Traumatizes my children," Rico said. "They were crying yesterday, thanking God to be alive."

Police are looking for suspects.

At around the same time, shots were fired at a home in the area of Marquette and Maple streets. There were no injuries.

About 15 minutes later, police say gunshots were fired at the home again and 75-year-old Phillip Lipscomb, who was at the home to pick up a friend, was shot and later died from his injuries.

"He was just caught in the crossfire," said Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow. "Their gunshots were directed at an individual that was believed to be here, but not directly at Mr. Lipscomb."

Police believe the two shootings were not related. Reports of more shots fired calls to 911 had people on social media speculating someone was going around the city and shooting people.

"There were no active shooters," Gerow said.

But Rico and her neighbors were still nervous letting their children outside to play Friday.

"The people that are doing this, really don't, they don't care about people's lives. They don't care about children. They don't care," Rico said.

The search for suspects in both homicides continue.

Police are also investigating the shooting deaths of three family members early Sunday morning in Saginaw. Two people injured in that shooting were still in the hospital Friday.