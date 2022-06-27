Police: Intoxicated motorcyclist clocked at over 115 mph during chase

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a motorcyclist after a chase topping 100 mph was terminated in Tuscola County over the weekend.
A deputy with the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office allegedly caught the 42-year-old New Haven man traveling at 103 mph near the intersection of M-46 and Kirk Road on Saturday.
When the deputy started chasing the motorcycle, the suspect allegedly accelerated to over 115 mph. The sheriff's office says police ended the pursuit when the motorcyclist allegedly started driving recklessly and swerved around other vehicles.
However, the Mayville police chief intercepted the suspect as the motorcycle rode into town and he performed a traffic stop.
The motorcyclist, who was not identified Monday, was arrested for his third alleged operating while intoxicated offense and for a charge or fleeing or eluding police. He remained in the Tuscola County Jail on Monday while awaiting arraignment.