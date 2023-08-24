Police investigate ATM theft at Bridgeport credit union branch

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a possible theft from the ATM outside a credit union branch in Bridgeport Township overnight.

Michigan State Police and the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to the United Financial Credit Union at 5658 Dixie Highway south of King Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Photos from the scene show the back of an ATM propped open. It wasn't immediately clear how much, if any, money was taken from the machine.

Investigators were searching a nearby apartment complex for evidence or a possible suspect early Thursday morning. Police did not release any information about suspects during the early stages of the investigation.

Thieves targeted the same United Financial branch in 2022 during a string of attempted ATM thefts across Mid-Michigan. Suspects pulled the ATM off its base on March 23, 2022, but police found the machine lying in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the thieves drove a vehicle stolen from Oakland County to the credit union and left it parked nearby on Gretchen Street.