Police investigate shooting near the Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One man was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Saginaw, which police believe happened during a running gunfight.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Court and Hamilton streets around 1 a.m.
Police say there was a large party in that area earlier, but no one in the area when officers arrived after there was reported gunfire. A little later, a man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police found between 50 and 100 shell casings in that area of Court and Hamilton streets. Investigators believe two groups of people were firing gunshots at each other.
The Saginaw Police Department did not release any information on possible suspects Friday morning.