Police investigate two overnight stabbings in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating two stabbings reported about a half hour apart overnight in the city of Saginaw.
One stabbing was reported around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Cass Street near Hamilton Street. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old man sustained a stab wound to his torso after an altercation involving a group of people.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning. Michigan State Police did not release any information about suspects in that case.
A second stabbing was reported a half hour earlier around 3 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bay Road and Davenport Avenue. The scene remained active with police continuing to investigate hours later.
Investigators did not release any information about the victim, suspects or possible motive in the Bay Road incident by 10:30 a.m. Friday. It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were related in any way.
Anyone with information about either stabbing should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.