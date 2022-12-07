 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police bubble

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week.

Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the woman died from an apparent gunshot wound and her death will be investigated as a homicide. However, police did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information that would help investigators should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you