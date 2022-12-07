Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week.
Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say the woman died from an apparent gunshot wound and her death will be investigated as a homicide. However, police did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information that would help investigators should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.