Police investigating a shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lapeer Road just west of Dort Highway near the Eastern Michigan Food Bank.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m.
According to Flint Police, a 16-year-old has been shot and is now listed in critical condition.
According to Chief Terrance Green, no suspect is in custody yet.
Many different police cars were at the scene.
No other details have been made available yet.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC12 for the latest information.