Police investigating damage to Linden football practice field

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Students and staff at Linden Middle School found a sad sight on the first day of school Monday.
Someone drove a vehicle on the football practice field near the middle school late Sunday night. The vandals spun their tires and created ruts and tracks across the grass.
The Linden Middle School football team was planning to use the field for practices beginning Monday.
"It's just an unfortunate incident that obviously took away from our kids," said Linden Community Schools Superintendent Russ Ciesielski. "Our community, our students put a lot of time and our effort in creating these opportunities and having, you know, wonderful facilities to participate in in us. And so when we have a situation like this, it is a little heartbreaking."
The Argentine Township Police Department is investigating who caused the damage. Ciesielski was not sure how much repairs will cost or when the field will be available for football practice.