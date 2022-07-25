Police investigating July 3 shooting death in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a 20-year-old Davison Township man was lost in his apartment building before he was shot early on July 3.
Davison Township police say 20-year-old Noah Ward died after the shooting around 2:30 a.m. at Windsor Place Apartments on Kensington Boulevard near Irish Road.
Investigators say Ward was returning home and was walking on the correct floor where his apartment is located, but he was in the wrong corridor. He entered a unit, which he believed was his own, through an unlocked door.
However, the apartment was occupied by a 22-year-old man, who shot and killed Ward.
The Davison Township Police Department is waiting for a full autopsy report, including toxicology testing, before submitting reports to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutors will decide whether the shooting was self defense or whether any criminal charges should be filed.