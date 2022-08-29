Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are dead after police say a confrontation after a shooting led to an officer-involved shooting in Bay County's Bangor Township early Sunday.
Michigan State Police say deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in the Bangor Downs Townhouses complex near the intersection of M-13 and Wilder Road around 3:30 a.m.
Police found a woman dead at the scene when they arrived. Investigators say a male suspect confronted police, which led to the officer-involved shooting.
The suspect, who was not identified Monday morning, died from his injuries at an area hospital. No law enforcement officials or anyone else in the complex reported any injuries from the incident.
A Bay County sheriff deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard police protocol after a police-involved shooting. Michigan State Police will continue investigating the incident.