Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a murder overnight in Saginaw.
Troopers were called to a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Covenant HealthCare campus.
Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
Police remained on the scene Thursday morning searching for evidence. Michigan State Police did not announce any arrests on Thursday or release any information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-313-6434 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.