Police investigating possible murder-suicide involving mother and daughter

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter as a possible murder-suicide.
Authorities found the women deceased in the daughter's home in Rochester Hills from gunshot wounds on Monday evening.
Reports indicate that a call was made to at 8:39 p.m. from an address on Stratford Lane saying that two women were found dead.
Deputies arrived to the scene where they met with the husband and father of the victims, who said both women suffered from ongoing medical issues and he had gone to check on them.
Upon arrival, detectives found the bodies of the 50-year-old daughter and 75-year-old mother in a bedroom.
Investigators say the daughter had a history of suicide attempts and the mother had moved into her daughter’s residence to assist with the daughter’s care.
Detectives are working to rule out foul play.