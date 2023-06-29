 Skip to main content
...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Police investigating string of golf cart thefts in multiple counties

  Updated
  • 0
Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office patrol car

Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help identify thieves responsible for stealing motorized golf carts from golf courses in at least three counties around Mid-Michigan.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says 10 carts were stolen from Holiday Shores Golf Course in Vernon Township on the evening of June 24. Similar thefts have been reported in Genesee and Lapeer counties.

Investigators did not provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may be using to transport the stolen golf carts.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office at 989-720-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

