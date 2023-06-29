Police investigating string of golf cart thefts in multiple counties

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to help identify thieves responsible for stealing motorized golf carts from golf courses in at least three counties around Mid-Michigan.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says 10 carts were stolen from Holiday Shores Golf Course in Vernon Township on the evening of June 24. Similar thefts have been reported in Genesee and Lapeer counties.
Investigators did not provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may be using to transport the stolen golf carts.
Anyone with information about the thefts should call the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office at 989-720-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.