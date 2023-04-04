Police investigating three shootings in Flint over three days

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three shootings in Flint over three days left one person dead and four others injured, according to Michigan State Police.
The deadly shooting was reported just after 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of VanBuren Avenue on the city's west side. Police say one victim died and a suspect was taken into custody.
Michigan State Police did not release any information about the victim, suspect or motive in the shooting on Monday. The investigation will continue.
Three people were injured when a fight outside an afterhours club erupted in gunfire early Sunday.
Michigan State Police say officers from the Flint Police Department were in the area of Chevrolet Avenue and Welch Boulevard around 3:15 a.m., when they heard the gunshots. They discovered a shooting scene outside the club.
Men ages 38 and 26 were hospitalized in critical condition Monday while a 27-year-old was listed in good condition. Police took a 23-year-old man from Flint into custody and he remained at the Flint City Lockup on Monday while the investigation continued.
About 13 hours earlier, a 39-year-old man sustained critical injuries in a shooting outside residence in the 3400 block of Mason Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators did not announce any arrests on Monday, but the investigation will continue.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings should call Michigan State Police at 810-252-0012 or 810-730-2535; or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.