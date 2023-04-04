 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac MI has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact....
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police investigating three shootings in Flint over three days

  • Updated
  • 0

Three shootings over three days in Flint left one man dead and four people injured.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three shootings in Flint over three days left one person dead and four others injured, according to Michigan State Police.

The deadly shooting was reported just after 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of VanBuren Avenue on the city's west side. Police say one victim died and a suspect was taken into custody.

Michigan State Police did not release any information about the victim, suspect or motive in the shooting on Monday. The investigation will continue.

Three people were injured when a fight outside an afterhours club erupted in gunfire early Sunday.

Michigan State Police say officers from the Flint Police Department were in the area of Chevrolet Avenue and Welch Boulevard around 3:15 a.m., when they heard the gunshots. They discovered a shooting scene outside the club.

Men ages 38 and 26 were hospitalized in critical condition Monday while a 27-year-old was listed in good condition. Police took a 23-year-old man from Flint into custody and he remained at the Flint City Lockup on Monday while the investigation continued.

About 13 hours earlier, a 39-year-old man sustained critical injuries in a shooting outside residence in the 3400 block of Mason Street around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators did not announce any arrests on Monday, but the investigation will continue.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings should call Michigan State Police at 810-252-0012 or 810-730-2535; or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you