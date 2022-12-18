Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street.
Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
"I heard sirens and was like that sounds like it's right outside. When we came outside we saw all the cops. It's kind of scary," said Sarah Doty.
Taylor Craig moved into the apartments nearby.
"I've been wondering what was going on all day. We went to do laundry and came back and cop cars were all over and crime scene tape," Craig said.
A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. Sunday to provide additional resources in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davison Police Department at 810-653-4196.