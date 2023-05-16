Police investigating vandalism at Bay City's Carroll Park, rail trail

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police are investigating several reports of vandalism in the city.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety posted several photos on Facebook that were taken near Carroll Park and the rail trail surrounding that area. Photos show graffiti with some vulgar language edited out.
Anyone with information about who may be responsible for this damage should call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571, Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.