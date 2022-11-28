 Skip to main content
Police: Licensed gun owners stop home invasion in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman and her two children are safe after two witnesses sprang into action when they saw an allegedly intoxicated man break into a house in St. Charles.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of the 32-year-old man from St. Charles jumping on a car and yelling around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a residence on Sanderson Street.

While police were responding, the bystanders reported that the man got inside the residence, where a 41-year-old woman and her children ages 13 and 9 were staying.

The witnesses, who are concealed pistol license carriers, went inside the house around 7:50 a.m. and subdued the suspect until deputies from the sheriff's office arrived about two minutes later.

"No injuries occurred due to the quick action of the two citizens that took control of the suspect shortly after him gaining entry into the home," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement about the incident.

Investigators believe the 32-year-old suspect was under the influence of drugs when he broke into the residence. He was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 to $20,000.

