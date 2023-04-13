Police looking for hit-and-run driver in Clio area

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash in Vienna Township that left a pedestrian badly injured.
Investigators say a pedestrian, who was not identified, was struck sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the victim was walking southbound on the west side of Saginaw Road about a half mile north of Wilson Road when the crash happened.
Police believe the pickup truck involved is a 2014 to 2022 model Dodge Ram. It likely has damage to the passenger side headlight and missing a mirror on passenger side.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.