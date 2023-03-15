 Skip to main content
Police looking for hit-and-run driver who injured Kroger shopper

  • Updated
The Saginaw Township Police Department is looking for the driver of this car, who is accused of hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian outside the Kroger store on State Street.

 Scott Jackson

The crash was reported on March 5 outside the Kroger at 4672 State St.

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a shopper outside a Kroger store in Saginaw Township.

The crash was reported on March 5 outside the Kroger at 4672 State St. 

Police say the driver hit a parked vehicle and a pedestrian, who sustained a "severe injury." Investigators did not identify the victim or specify their injuries on Wednesday.

The suspect vehicle is a gray or light colored car with an Arizona license plate. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information leading to the at-fault driver should call the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.

