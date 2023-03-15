Police looking for hit-and-run driver who injured Kroger shopper

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a shopper outside a Kroger store in Saginaw Township.
The crash was reported on March 5 outside the Kroger at 4672 State St.
Police say the driver hit a parked vehicle and a pedestrian, who sustained a "severe injury." Investigators did not identify the victim or specify their injuries on Wednesday.
The suspect vehicle is a gray or light colored car with an Arizona license plate. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information leading to the at-fault driver should call the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.