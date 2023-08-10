 Skip to main content
Police looking for Speedy Q break-in suspect in Marlette

Marlette police are looking for this suspect, who broke into the Speedy Q Market early Thursday.

MARLETTE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the suspect who broke into the Speedy Q Market in Marlette overnight.

The Marlette Police Department responded to the break-in around 3 a.m. Thursday. The suspect fled on foot soon after officers arrived.

Officers chased the suspect for a short distance. A Tuscola County Sheriff's Office K-9 attempted to track the suspect, but the dog was not successful.

The suspect remained at large Thursday morning. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Sanilac Central Dispatch at 1-800-881-5911 opt 2 or the Marlette Police Department at 989-635-2008.

