Police looking for stabbing suspect from Munger Potato Festival

MUNGER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a Birch Run resident during the Munger Potato Festival last weekend.
Michigan State Police say the suspect and a 27-year-old man got into an altercation during the festival just after midnight on July 31. The Birch Run man sustained a minor stab wound during the fight.
The 27-year-old victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a laceration.
Investigators say event security guards escorted the suspect out of the festival area without obtaining his identity. Michigan State Police are looking for the man as part of a felonious assault investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.