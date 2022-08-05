 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police looking for stabbing suspect from Munger Potato Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
Police looking for stabbing suspect from Munger Potato Festival

Michigan State Police are looking for the man in a white T-shirt, who allegedly was involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival.

MUNGER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a Birch Run resident during the Munger Potato Festival last weekend. 

Michigan State Police say the suspect and a 27-year-old man got into an altercation during the festival just after midnight on July 31. The Birch Run man sustained a minor stab wound during the fight.

The 27-year-old victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a laceration.

Investigators say event security guards escorted the suspect out of the festival area without obtaining his identity. Michigan State Police are looking for the man as part of a felonious assault investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you