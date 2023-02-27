Police make two arrests in shooting death at Saginaw car wash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested two people and were still looking for a third in connection with the shooting death of a Saginaw man, whose body was found in a car wash last December.

Authorities say Allen Foster was arraigned on several charges, including murder, for the death of Delano Green. Police arrested a second suspect on Monday, but he hadn't been arraigned by the evening.

Court documents indicate there is one other co-defendant in the case who remained at large Monday.

Green's body was found in a car wash near the intersection of Holland Road and Genesee Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 13. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he died later in the evening.

The Saginaw Major Case Unit, which includes detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, has not released any information on a possible motive for the shooting.