 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR A SLICK SPOTS THROUGH THE EVENING COMMUTE...

Pockets of light rain, freezing rain and sleet will persist
heading into the evening commute. This may result in slick spots
developing on secondary and untreated roadways, bridges, exit
ramps and overpasses. Motorists should remain aware of possible
changes in driving conditions through this evening.

Police make two arrests in shooting death at Saginaw car wash

  • Updated
  • 0

Police found Delvon C. Green of Saginaw gravely injured when they arrived to the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of East Holland Avenue in Saginaw.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested two people and were still looking for a third in connection with the shooting death of a Saginaw man, whose body was found in a car wash last December.

Authorities say Allen Foster was arraigned on several charges, including murder, for the death of Delano Green. Police arrested a second suspect on Monday, but he hadn't been arraigned by the evening.

Court documents indicate there is one other co-defendant in the case who remained at large Monday.

Green's body was found in a car wash near the intersection of Holland Road and Genesee Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 13. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he died later in the evening.

The Saginaw Major Case Unit, which includes detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, has not released any information on a possible motive for the shooting.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you