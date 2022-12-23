Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex.
Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street.
They found a man with a gunshot wound laying on the floor of a breezeway of a building. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said a man who was questioned in the shooting was later arrested.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-791-7226.