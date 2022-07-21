Police: man in critical condition following Wednesday night shooting in Flint's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is fighting for his life after a shooting took place in Flint's east side just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
Flint Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred at the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue near Davison Road.
Reports said that a person had been shot, and upon arrival, a 62-year-old-male was found shot inside of a home.
The man was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
The investigation is on going and at this time there are no suspects in custody.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.