 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man likely dead in vehicle for days before discovery in Bay City

  • Updated
  • 0
Bay City Department of Public Safety

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are trying to identify a man found dead Monday evening in a vehicle parked in Bay City.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says the unidentified man likely had been dead for several days before anyone reported finding his body inside a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street around 6:25 p.m.

An autopsy was being scheduled Tuesday to help determine the man's identity and what caused his death.

Anyone with information that would help investigators should call Bay City public safety officers at 989-894-0161 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you