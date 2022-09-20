Police: Man likely dead in vehicle for days before discovery in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are trying to identify a man found dead Monday evening in a vehicle parked in Bay City.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety says the unidentified man likely had been dead for several days before anyone reported finding his body inside a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street around 6:25 p.m.
An autopsy was being scheduled Tuesday to help determine the man's identity and what caused his death.
Anyone with information that would help investigators should call Bay City public safety officers at 989-894-0161 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.