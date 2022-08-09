Police: Manhunt continues for Croswell man who intentionally hit motorcyclist

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Croswell man who allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist on purpose, causing serious injuries.
The crash was reported around 3:25 a.m. Monday on Harrington Road east of Eighth Road in Sanilac County's Lexington Township. Police found a motorcycle and its rider lying in the ditch.
An ambulance rushed the motorcyclist, who was not identified, to McLaren Port Huron Hospital and he later was transferred to McLaren Macomb Hospital for more intensive treatment.
The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office says the crash was intentional and they began searching for the at-fault driver, who fled the scene before deputies arrived. Investigators did not say how the crash happened, however.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Shawn Patrick Woodruff of Croswell. He was last seen wearing a black Lerma Concrete T-shirt and gray sweatpants.
The man's vehicle was located Monday, but he remained at large. Investigators say she should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information on Woodruff's whereabouts should call Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000 ext. 2 or dial 911.