Police: Meijer cashier injured in dispute over items in self checkout

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Meijer cashier was assaulted in a restroom after confronting a female customer about scanning too many items in a self checkout lane.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a tuft of the cashier's hair during the fight. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on the evening of Aug. 1 in the Meijer store on Market Place Circle in Rochester Hills.
The 55-year-old female cashier confronted the suspect in the self checkout lane, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect, who was shopping with two young girls, said she was scanning two separate orders and one was for her daughter.
The cashier went into the restroom while the suspect finished paying for her merchandise. The cashier told police she heard voices outside her stall in the restroom and looked through an opening when the suspect allegedly kicked in the door.
The door hit the cashier in the head. Police say the cashier crept out of the stall and noticed that the suspect had left. However, the suspect waited for the cashier to leave, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, according to the sheriff's office.
Police say the suspect punched the cashier several times before leaving the store with the two young girls shopping with her. Investigators found a tuft of hair on the ground where the cashier said she was assaulted.
The sheriff's office believes the suspect left Meijer in a green older model Chevrolet Traverse. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK UP.