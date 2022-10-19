Police: Multiple thefts, robbery lead to five-hour standoff near Houghton Lake

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police engaged in a standoff with a theft and robbery suspect near Houghton Lake for five hours Wednesday before he surrendered peacefully.
Investigators say the 45-year-old male suspect was wanted after a five-day series of crimes around the Houghton Lake area, including the unarmed robbery of a Citgo gas station on Tuesday.
Police first contacted the suspect on Friday afternoon after a neighbor accused him of using a leaf blower without permission. The two men got into an argument and the suspect allegedly smashed three of the victim's light bulbs.
Michigan State Police took a report of the incident on Oliver Street in the Houghton Lake Heights neighborhood.
The following day on Saturday, investigators say the same suspect went to the Citgo gas station nearby on West Houghton Lake Drive and picked up some groceries. He allegedly left without paying, which led to another police report.
Three days later on Tuesday morning, the same suspect went back to the Citgo station around 10:05 a.m. and attempted to purchase more groceries using his driver's license to pay, according to Michigan State Police.
An employee confronted the 45-year-old suspect, asked him to leave the store and advised that he was not allowed to purchase anything because of the theft reported on Saturday.
Michigan State Police say the suspect then told the employee that he had a gun and threatened to shoot the employee, along with the employee's brother. The employee again told the suspect to leave, which allegedly led the suspect to assault the employee.
Investigators say the suspect then reached over the counter, stole a bottle of liquor and fled the scene.
Michigan State Police obtained a warrant for the 45-year-old suspect's arrest, along with a search warrant for his property near the intersection of Loxley Road and Byron Avenue on the south shore of Houghton Lake.
Troopers went to serve the warrants around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A standoff started at that time when the suspect refused to come outside.
A Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and Bomb Squad both responded to negotiate a peaceful end to the standoff.
Police say the man surrendered around 3:30 p.m. Michigan State Police arrested him and brought him to the Roscommon County Jail to await formal criminal charges.
A search of the property did not turn up any weapons or explosive devices.