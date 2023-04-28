Police officer accused of defrauding Meijer stores in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A Lansing police officer is accused of defrauding Meijer stores out of more than $10,000 through an elaborate price switching scheme with sports cards.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges of organized retail fraud and first-degree retail fraud against 42-year-old Lansing police officer Gregory Tracy on Friday.
He allegedly switched the price on boxes of sports cards with lower priced items 65 times at several Meijer stores from Jan. 9 to April 3 this year. He then sold the cards at a profit to other people.
Prosecutors say the scheme cost Meijer stores in Genesee, Shiawassee, Eaton, Ingham, Clinton and Ionia counties at least $10,000.
"Instances of organized retail fraud cost Michigan-owned businesses and consumers alike," said Nessel.
Tracy was arraigned Thursday in Ingham County's 54-B District Court and he remained in custody Friday on $10,000 bond.