 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police officer accused of defrauding Meijer stores in Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
Meijer store

Meijer store

 Rex Larsen

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A Lansing police officer is accused of defrauding Meijer stores out of more than $10,000 through an elaborate price switching scheme with sports cards.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges of organized retail fraud and first-degree retail fraud against 42-year-old Lansing police officer Gregory Tracy on Friday.

He allegedly switched the price on boxes of sports cards with lower priced items 65 times at several Meijer stores from Jan. 9 to April 3 this year. He then sold the cards at a profit to other people.

Prosecutors say the scheme cost Meijer stores in Genesee, Shiawassee, Eaton, Ingham, Clinton and Ionia counties at least $10,000.

"Instances of organized retail fraud cost Michigan-owned businesses and consumers alike," said Nessel. 

Tracy was arraigned Thursday in Ingham County's 54-B District Court and he remained in custody Friday on $10,000 bond.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you