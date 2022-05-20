Police re-arrest Midland man who escaped police custody in handcuffs

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The manhunt is over for a Midland man who escaped from police custody on Thursday.

Michigan State Police say they arrested 34-year-old Brandon Gear around 10:35 p.m. Thursday at a cabin he broke into in the area of 11 Mile Road and M-20 in Midland County.

Authorities have been looking for Gear since he escaped from the back of a police patrol car at about 11:35 a.m. at a home on 11 Mile Road between Short and Olson roads.

Police were arresting Gear on allegations of methamphetamine possession and he was in handcuffs when he got out of the patrol car. Michigan State Police haven't said how Gear escaped.

Michigan State Police had a helicopter and K-9 teams in the area for much of Thursday searching for Gear.

Gear was taken to the Midland County Jail on Thursday night, where he remained in custody on multiple felony charges.