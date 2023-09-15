Police: Rose City man kills himself during 100 mph police chase

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Police believe a 60-year-old from Rose City in Oscoda County took his own life during a 100 mph police chase, which included an intentional crash with a patrol car.

A deputy from the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on the suspect's white Chevrolet van for a variety of traffic violations in West Branch around 4:55 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the 60-year-old driver failed to stop and sped off from the deputy, who started a pursuit. They hit heavy traffic in a construction zone at M-30 and West Wright Street.

Police say the suspect stopped, put the van in reverse and slammed into the deputy's patrol car. The impact disabled the police car, but the suspect was able to drive away from the scene.

Another Ogemaw County sheriff deputy and a West Branch police officer located the 60-year-old in the van traveling south on M-30 near the I-75 interchange. The pursuit started again and reached speeds topping 100 mph.

The suspect drove into Gladwin County on M-30 and deputies there successfully deployed Stop Sticks to deflate both passenger side tires on the van. Police say the suspect then brandished a shotgun out of his window.

Investigators say the suspect turned east onto M-61 and slowed down about 1.5 miles from M-30. Pursuing officers saw a puff of smoke come out of the driver's side window and heard a gunshot.

The suspect's van continued driving into the ditch.

A Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team responded to take the 60-year-old driver into custody. However, they found him dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Ogemaw County deputy who was involved in a crash with the suspect went to MyMichigan Medical Center in West Branch and later transferred to MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland, where he was treated and released.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office did not identify the 60-year-old suspect on Friday while they worked to notify his family members, who live out of state.