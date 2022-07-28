 Skip to main content
Police say Grand Blanc teen killed in Detroit was not lured there

Detroit police say 18-year-old Jacob Hills of Grand Blanc was not lured to Detroit before his murder early Monday.

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Detroit police say they have made contact with at least two people in connection to the shooting death of a Grand Blanc teen.

However, police say they still don't have any suspects in custody in the Jacob Hills case.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis says despite speculation that Hills was lured to the city, their investigation found the 18-year-old went there willingly.

Hills, a recent Grand Blanc High School graduate, was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment complex early Monday morning.

Family members say the 18-year-old was in the area for a party when he disappeared. They believe he was lured to Detroit because of a gun he recently purchased and his graduation money.

