Police say man killed wife, stepson and mother-in-law in Roscommon County murder-suicide

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WJRT) - New details develop in the murder-suicide in Roscommon County that left four people dead, as investigators have determined who pulled the trigger.
It was in the early morning hours of Sunday when police came to the Houghton Lake home and found the bodies of four people, all dead by gunshot wounds.
Police also released information on the weapon used in the crimes.
It belonged to Bo Savage, the man investigators believe shot his wife Tirany, her 13-year-old son, and her mother before taking his own life.
Flowers and candles have been placed at the home on Erie Street in Houghton Lake. A friend of the family who lived here was concerned about their well-being and called 911 at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
"He's (the caller) outside the residence, Bo apparently shot himself, wife, and son, they are all inside the house," a dispatcher can be heard saying on 911 recordings obtained through Broadcastify.
It was inside the home where investigators say 35-year-old Bo Savage shot and killed his wife, 35-year -old Tirany Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, and Tirany's mother, 58-year-old Kim Ebright.
Court papers indicate Tirany Savage requested a personal protection order against her husband on June 24, putting her concerns down in a handwritten letter, which claimed Bo Savage was having an affair and she wanted a divorce.
She asked the court to prohibit Bo Savage from entering their residence, claiming Savage had mental health issues and quit taking his meds. She claimed he had threatened suicide, and recently purchased a firearm and she did not want her or son's safety put in jeopardy.
The request was denied by Roscommon County District Judge Troy Daniel three days later. The judge found insufficient evidence had been shown that immediate and irreparable injury would otherwise result.
Tirany Savage filed for divorce on July 7.
The sheriff's department does confirm the gun used in the shootings was Bo Savage's and was obtained through proper legal channels. The handgun was registered in the state's MiPistol database in 2020 in Savage's name.
We spoke with Nancy Gallagher, Tirany's attorney and she says her client was a registered nurse and had previously escaped a prior abusive relationship.
She says she is devastated and says too many men with guns are solving their troubles this way.