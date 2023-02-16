Police seize 5,400 marijuana plants, 100 pounds of products in Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police served two search warrants on Wednesday related to what investigators call a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation.
Police seized 5,400 marijuana plants and more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana products from residences in Ogemaw County's Richland Township.
Investigators say suspects involved in the operation were growing and processing marijuana in direct violation of Michigan's three laws governing the production and sale of cannabis:
- The Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Act of 2008.
- The Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016.
- The Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018.
The Michigan State Police Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section says the Ogemaw County operation was part of a black market for marijuana and infused products.
Investigators have not said whether anyone was arrested or will face charges related to the allegedly illegal marijuana operation.