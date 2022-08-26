Police seize nearly 11 pounds of drugs, three guns at Genesee County home

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal law enforcement made a massive drug bust in Genesee County earlier this month resulting in nearly 40 pounds of drugs and more than 80 illegal firearms.
The Flint Area Narcotics Group and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at an undisclosed location in Genesee County.
Investigators received information that a resident of the home was trafficking large amounts of crystal methamphetamine. The warrant came after a "long-term investigation," according to FANG.
Police seized about 11 pounds of crystal meth, 2 pounds of cocaine, several ounces of crack cocaine, some fentanyl and heroin from the residence. Investigators also seized three handguns, two of which were reported stolen.
No charges were announced from the investigation on Friday. Reports will be forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine whether anyone will be charged.
This month's major bust brings FANG's total haul for 2022 to nearly 40 pounds of illegal drugs and over 80 firearms:
- 25.91 pounds of crystal meth.
- 9.17 pounds of cocaine and crack cocaine.
- 3.03 pounds of fentanyl.
- 0.36 pounds of heroin.
- 1,200 doses of illegal prescription drugs.
- 67 illegal pistols.
- 14 illegal assault rifles.
Anyone who knows of illegal drug activity should call FANG at 810-233-3689 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.