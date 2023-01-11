 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the north
with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Police situation unfolds in Davison neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0

Police from several agencies are investigating an undisclosed incident on West Third Street in Davison.

DAVISION, Mich. (WJRT) - Police sealed off part of a neighborhood in Davison as an undisclosed situation unfolded Wednesday evening.

Police blocked off a stretch of West Third Street between M-15 and North Genesee Street. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were dressed in tactical gear and hiding behind obstacles initially. 

Several police officers had guns pointed at a residence before paramedics were allowed inside. At least one ambulance left the scene with lights and sirens.

The Davison City Police Department did not release any information about the incident Wednesday. Officers cleared the neighborhood by 11 p.m.

The situation started around 3:45 p.m. Authorities on the scene could not immediately confirm the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured.

Traffic was moving slowly on M-15 around Third Street. Motorists were asked to consider an alternate route around the area.

The scene on Third Street is only a few blocks from the scene were two bodies were found in a residence on South State Road on Dec. 18. The Davison Police Department responded for a welfare check and found two people dead.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you