Police situation unfolds in Davison neighborhood

DAVISION, Mich. (WJRT) - Police sealed off part of a neighborhood in Davison as an undisclosed situation unfolded Wednesday evening.

Police blocked off a stretch of West Third Street between M-15 and North Genesee Street. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were dressed in tactical gear and hiding behind obstacles initially.

Several police officers had guns pointed at a residence before paramedics were allowed inside. At least one ambulance left the scene with lights and sirens.

The Davison City Police Department did not release any information about the incident Wednesday. Officers cleared the neighborhood by 11 p.m.

The situation started around 3:45 p.m. Authorities on the scene could not immediately confirm the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured.

Traffic was moving slowly on M-15 around Third Street. Motorists were asked to consider an alternate route around the area.

The scene on Third Street is only a few blocks from the scene were two bodies were found in a residence on South State Road on Dec. 18. The Davison Police Department responded for a welfare check and found two people dead.