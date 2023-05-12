Police: Slingshot thwarts attempted child abduction near Alpena

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly tried to abduct and assault a 7-year-old girl near Alpena and got shot twice with a slingshot.
Michigan State Police say the 7-year-old was mushroom hunting Wednesday in her backyard in Alpena Township when the suspect appeared from the woods. He allegedly grabbed the girl and held her mouth closed before she put up a fight.
Police say the girl was able to break free. Her 14-year-old brother shot the suspect in the head and chest with a slingshot.
Investigators aired a description of the suspect to police in the area and a family member witnessed him fleeing the scene. Michigan State Police later found the 17-year-old suspect hiding at a nearby gas station.
Police say he had obvious injuries from the slingshot on his head and chest.
Investigators brought the 17-year-old in for questioning and he allegedly confessed to the incident. Detectives say the suspect indicated that he planned to severely assault the 7-year-old, but investigators did not release a motive.
He was arraigned Thursday in Alpena County District Court on adult charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault and battery.
The suspect, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, remained in the Alpena County Jail on $150,000 bond Friday while awaiting another court hearing on May 17.