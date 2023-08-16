POLICE: Suspect arrested following a hit-and-run and assault in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - One man has been arrested in Midland for an alleged hit and run, assault and resisting arrest.
On Tuesday, just before 2 a.m., Midland Police responded to a report about a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 2000 block of Carolina Street. According to the report, the vehicle fled the scene. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle allegedly involved or the suspect.
Later, officers responded to a report on the 1000 block of Eastlawn Drive for a report of a possible child neglect situation. According to Midland Police, officers learned that the caller, a 20-year-old male, was the suspect in the hit-and-run on Carolina Street. Police later discovered that the suspect allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old male at the Eastlawn Drive address with a wooden club. The 20-year-old suspect also allegedly vandalized the 22-year-old's vehicle.
Midland Police add that there was no evidence of any child neglect.
The 20-year-old suspect began to fight with the officers when he was being placed under arrest. According to Midland Police, one officer sustained minor injuries. The suspect was eventually transported to the MyMichigan Emergency Room to be evaluated, where he attempted to flee.
The suspect is at the Midland County Jail, where he awaits arraignment. His name has not been revealed at this time.