 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Police: Teenage sisters taken from Roscommon County residence

  • Updated
  • 0

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for two teenage sisters allegedly taken from a residence in Roscommon County on Wednesday evening.

The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office says 15-year-old Tamara Perez and 13-year-old Iris Perez were reported missing from their adopted home in the Prudenville area around 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Investigators were not sure Thursday who took the girls or where they may be heading. Police were looking for a white Jeep Cherokee that potentially was involved in the abductions.

Michigan State Police, the sheriff's office and authorities in Florida are working together on a search for the girls. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tamara and Iris Perez should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 989-275-5101.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you