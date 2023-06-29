Police: Teenage sisters taken from Roscommon County residence

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for two teenage sisters allegedly taken from a residence in Roscommon County on Wednesday evening.
The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office says 15-year-old Tamara Perez and 13-year-old Iris Perez were reported missing from their adopted home in the Prudenville area around 7:30 to 8 p.m.
Investigators were not sure Thursday who took the girls or where they may be heading. Police were looking for a white Jeep Cherokee that potentially was involved in the abductions.
Michigan State Police, the sheriff's office and authorities in Florida are working together on a search for the girls. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tamara and Iris Perez should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 989-275-5101.