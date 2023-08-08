POLICE: Two teenagers admit to robbing a gas station Saturday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two teenagers were arrested for a reported robbery in Greendale Township on Saturday.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the Pump and Shop Oil City gas station on West Isabella Road in Greendale Township about a robbery.
According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, two males entered the store wearing masks, and were dressed in dark clothing and demanded cash and vapes from the clerk. A firearm was mentioned but not displayed. The two males then fled on foot and were not found.
On Monday, the Midland County Sheriff's Office received a tip that led to the identification and the location of the two suspects. Police have identified the two males as minors and reside outside of Midland County. The two males are 14 and 17 years old.
According to police, the suspects admitted to the robbery. The suspects and their parents are cooperating with the investigation. Police add that evidence and the stolen property were located and recovered.
The sheriff's office wants to thank the citizens who came forward and provided information that assisted in solving the case.