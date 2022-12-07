Police: Warrant arrest turns into short chase, crash and hostage situation

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say the attempted arrest of a man with a warrant led to a short chase, crash and hostage situation that tied up a busy Genesee Township intersection Wednesday afternoon.
Michigan State Police say they attempted to arrest a man who is named in a felony arrest warrant. The suspect fled from police in vehicle, which crashed at the intersection of Dort Highway and Coldwater Road.
Police say the suspect held a woman hostage in the vehicle for a short time after the crash. Authorities quickly de-escalated the situation and rescued the woman, who did not report any injuries.
Police arrested the suspect at the scene on undisclosed charges.
The intersection of Dort Highway and Coldwater Road may have traffic restrictions into Wednesday evening while investigators gather evidence and clear the scene.