Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Flushing gas station

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a robbery and carjacking in the small and usually quiet community of Flushing in Genesee County.
Officers later arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman around 10:15 p.m. Friday at the Beacon and Bridge gas station on Main Street downtown, then stole her vehicle and cell phone.
Investigators said they later found the woman's vehicle after her husband tracked the mobile phone and vehicle's location.
According to Flushing police, the man tried to get away from several law enforcement agencies. They said he was arrested after the vehicle became disabled.
Police say the 31-year-old suspect from Flint is now in jail. According to investigators, the victim was treated for injuries after the carjacking.