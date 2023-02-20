 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west
with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 12 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Flushing gas station

  • Updated
  • 0
Flushing Police

Flushing Police Car

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a robbery and carjacking in the small and usually quiet community of Flushing in Genesee County.

Officers later arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman around 10:15 p.m. Friday at the Beacon and Bridge gas station on Main Street downtown, then stole her vehicle and cell phone.

Investigators said they later found the woman's vehicle after her husband tracked the mobile phone and vehicle's location.

According to Flushing police, the man tried to get away from several law enforcement agencies. They said he was arrested after the vehicle became disabled. 

Police say the 31-year-old suspect from Flint is now in jail. According to investigators, the victim was treated for injuries after the carjacking. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you