Police: Woman crashes into Tuscola County church intentionally

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman crashed into a church near Millington intentionally on Sunday night.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office say the 56-year-old from Millington smashed her 2007 Dodge Charger through the brick wall of St. Paul Lutheran Church on Center Street around 10:05 p.m.
The Charger ended up inside a classroom at the church. Investigators say the woman did not report any serious injuries, but she was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.
Nobody inside the church sustained any injuries.
The sheriff's office did not provide any information about a motive for the incident on Monday morning.