Prosecutor explains murder charge in death of Flint firefighter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A murder charge filed against a 21-year-old Flint man in the death of a Flint firefighter, who had a heart attack, raised a lot of eyebrows.
Jabez Bobo was arraigned Monday on charges of arson and open murder for the death of Ricky Hill Jr., who was an apparatus operator with the Flint Fire Department.
He suffered a heart attack Feb. 25 at the scene of a trailer fire in the Elms Mobile Home Park on Dort Highway, which investigators believe was intentionally set. Many wondered how someone could face a murder charge for a heart attack death.
"We believe that the suspect here started the fire, the firefighter responded and during the suppression effort he died of a heart attack," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Leyton said the law is clear when it comes to charging Bobo with open murder in Hill's death.
"The statute clearly says if a firefighter dies during the suppression effort of an arson fire that can be the predicate felony for felony murder," Leyton said.
According to the prosecutor, felony murder is the death of someone that occurs during a felony crime. He said the evidence points to Bobo for being responsible for the arson fire in the vacant trailer on Feb. 25.
"There's video where he's seen going away from the scene of the fire. We found a shoe print in the snow that matches shoes he is later wearing when Flint Police and investigators arrested him," Leyton said.
The prosecutor also said there was video from nearby businesses that put Bobo in the vicinity.
"Of all things, when investigators were looking for the suspect he goes walking by and they see him wearing the exact clothes that are seen in the video," Leyton said.
Bobo remained in custody Tuesday on $100,000 bond. He is due back in court later this month.