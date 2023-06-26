 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Prosecutors seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in student murders

Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho student murders case

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho.

 Zach Wilkinson/Pool/Reuters

Latah County, Idaho, prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home in the city of Moscow last fall, according to a court document filed Monday.

The filing says that the state "has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances" to stop it from considering the death penalty.

"Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty," the filing states.

It will continue to "review additional information as it is received" and reserves the right to amend or withdraw the notice, according to the filing.

CNN has reached out to Kohberger's attorneys for comment.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 13 killings of students Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home just outside the university's main campus in Moscow. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by an Idaho judge at a hearing in May.

The case captured the nation's attention and left the community living in fear before Kohberger's arrest.

The criminal justice student was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania almost seven weeks after the killings.

